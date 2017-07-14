Argentina's YPF eyes sale of electricity subsidiary stake to GE -media

BUENOS AIRES, July 14 (Reuters) - Argentina's state-run oil company YPF SA is in talks with General Electric Co to sell a 49 percent stake in its electricity generation subsidiary, local newspaper Clarin reported.

A YPF spokesman declined to comment, and a GE spokeswoman did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The two companies are partnered on several electricity projects in Argentina, Latin America's No. 3 economy, including plants in the province of Tucuman and near the Vaca Muerta shale field. (Reporting by Luc Cohen; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)