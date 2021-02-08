UPDATE 2-Argentina's YPF sweetens $6.2 bln debt deal again, wins key creditor group

(Adds statement from Ad Hoc bondholder group, changes dateline to Feb 8)

BUENOS AIRES, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Argentine state energy giant YPF has won the support of a key creditor group after making a last-ditch improvement to the terms of its $6.2 billion debt restructuring offer late on Sunday.

The support of the main Ad Hoc creditor group, which claims to hold about 45% of a bond maturing in March and which had publicly rejected an earlier offer from YPF, could help clear the way for the company to complete the restructuring amid a wider economic crisis in the country.

YPF, which spearheads development of the South American nation's huge Vaca Muerta shale fields, said in a statement here that it would offer holders of its 2021 bonds a larger cash payout and extend the time for creditors to accept the offer until Feb. 10.

It added that its previous offer, which expired last Friday, had received acceptance of between 14.18% from holders of the key 2021 bonds and 42% from holders of its 2024 notes. A source said the overall acceptance across all the bond series was around 30%.

The Ad Hoc group in a statement on Monday said it accepted the amended offer and that “members holding 2021 Notes will be submitting proxies or tendering their 2021 Notes in the Fourth Amended Exchange Offer on its current terms.”

“With this latest modification, the company expects to successfully conclude its debt refinancing process, adding a greater participation in the offer from all bondholders eligible to participate in the exchange,” the source said.

“This will result in a greater release of funds for investment activities that allow to return to the growth path in oil and gas production.”

Argentina’s government imposed tough capital controls in late 2019 and pushed firms to restructure foreign debt.

YPF, which faces a $413 million payment in March on the 2021 bond, needs to swap some 60% of the total bonds in order to get dollars from the central bank, which has toughened rules to protect declining international reserves. (Reporting by Eliana Raszewski in Buenos Aires and Rama Venkat in Bengaluru; Writing by Adam Jourdan; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta, Kirsten Donovan)