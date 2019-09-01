IMF staff analyzing Argentina's 'capital flow management measures' -spokesman

BUENOS AIRES, Sept 1 (Reuters) - The staff of the International Monetary Fund is analyzing details of Argentina’s “capital flow management measures,” a spokesman said on Sunday.

“Staff will remain in close contact with the authorities in the period ahead and the Fund will continue to stand with Argentina during these challenging times,” the spokesman said.

Argentina’s central bank is now authorized to restrict purchases of dollars, the government said in a decree published in its official bulletin earlier on Sunday. (Reporting by Cassandra Garrison; editing by Grant McCool)