CORRECTED-France's Altran to buy engineering services firm Aricent from KKR-led group
November 30, 2017 / 6:25 AM / Updated an hour ago

CORRECTED-France's Altran to buy engineering services firm Aricent from KKR-led group

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects value in dollars in first paragraph)

Nov 30 (Reuters) - French technology consultancy company Altran Technologies said on Thursday it would buy design and engineering services firm Aricent from group of investors led by KKR for a total enterprise value of 1.7 billion euros ($2 billion).

Altran said the acquisition, which is expected to close in the first quarter of 2018, would be accretive to earnings per share from the first year. ($1 = 0.8430 euros) (Reporting by Alan Charlish; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)

