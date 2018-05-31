Iceland's Arion Bank sets price range for IPO

COPENHAGEN, May 31 (Reuters) - Iceland’s Arion Bank on Thursday set the price range for its upcoming listing in Reykjavik and Stockholm at between 68 and 79 Icelandic crowns per share.

The bank said it would list at least 452.5 million shares, with the offer period expected to begin on May 31 and end on June 13 retail investors in Iceland and Sweden, and end on June 14 for institutional investors.

The first day of trading is planned to be June 15, the bank said.