Oct 2 (Reuters) - Gaming machine maker Aristocrat Leisure Ltd said long-serving chairman Ian Blackburne will be replaced by Neil Chatfield at the conclusion of the firm’s annual general meeting in February 2019.

Chatfield is currently a non-executive director of Aristocrat and also serves as the non-executive chairman of Costa Group Ltd, and a non-executive director of Transurban Group Ltd. (Reporting by Aditya Soni in Bengaluru)