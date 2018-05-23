Australia's Aristocrat Leisure H1 profit rises as digital gamble pays off

May 24 (Reuters) - Australia’s Aristocrat Leisure said on Thursday that its half-year net profit rose 2.8 percent, as ongoing expansion in its digital business contributed to revenue growth.

Reported net profit after tax for the six months to March 31 rose to A$256.5 million ($193.94 million) from A$249.6 million a year ago, the gaming machine developer said in a statement.

The company declared an interim dividend of 19 cents per share, compared to 14 cents per share a year ago. ($1 = 1.3226 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru, editing by G Crosse)