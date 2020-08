The Arizona Supreme Court has approved changes to the regulation of the practice of law, including scrapping a rule that bars non-lawyer ownership of law firms.

The modifications could “transform the public’s access to legal services,” the court said in a statement on Thursday. The changes, which become effective on Jan. 1, also will allow nonlawyers to provide “limited legal services” to clients.

