Dairy firm Arla says 2019 profits stagnate despite new product launches

COPENHAGEN, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Farmers’ cooperative Arla Foods, one of the world’s biggest dairy firms, said on Wednesday profits for 2019 stagnated despite the launch of new products to meet consumer demand in Europe for organic, lactose-free and flexitar products.

Arla, owned by some 10,000 farmers in Denmark, Sweden, Germany, Britain, Luxembourg, the Netherlands and Belgium, said operating profit was 406 million euros ($438 million) in 2019, compared to 404 million in the previous year.

The company, which competes with companies like Danone and Nestle in the dairy industry, said it expected revenue this year of between 10.4 billion and 10.8 billion euros, compared to 10.5 billion in 2019.