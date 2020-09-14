Co-founder of Arm attacks sale to Nvidia

LONDON, Sept 14 (Reuters) - The $40 billion sale of British chip designer Arm to Nvidia Corp from Japan’s SoftBank is a disaster that will destroy its business model, the company’s co-founder said on Monday.

The deal was struck overnight.

“I think it’s an absolute disaster for Cambridge, UK and Europe,” he told BBC Radio.

“Nvidia will destroy ARM’s business model. The business model of Arm is being the Switzerland of the semi-conductor industry, of dealing with over 500 licensees, most of which are competitors of Nvidia.” (Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by Michael Holden)