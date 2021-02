FILE PHOTO: The logo of technology company Nvidia is seen at its headquarters in Santa Clara, California February 11, 2015. . REUTERS/Robert Galbraith/File Photo

(Reuters) - Big tech companies including Alphabet Inc, Qualcomm Inc and Microsoft Corp are complaining to U.S. antitrust regulators about Nvidia Corp's agreement to acquire Arm Ltd, Bloomberg News reported bloom.bg/3aXoiW1 on Friday.

Nvidia struck a deal with Japan’s SoftBank Group in September to buy Arm.