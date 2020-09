(Corrects company name to “SoftBank” from “Softbank” in the headline)

Sept 12 (Reuters) - SoftBank Group Corp is nearing a deal to sell British chip designer Arm Holdings to Nvidia Corp for more than $40 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported on.wsj.com/2Rlv7HC on Saturday, citing sources. (Reporting by Shubham Kalia; editing by Diane Craft)