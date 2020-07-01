YNAP CEO Marchetti joins Armani board as non-executive director

MILAN, July 1 (Reuters) - Yoox Net-a-Porter (YNAP) Chairman and Chief Executive Federico Marchetti was appointed non-executive director on the board of fashion house Giorgio Armani, the luxury group said on Wednesday.

After founding online retailer Yoox in 2000, listing it and pushing through a merger with rival Net-a-Porter fifteen years later, Marchetti has been credited for being a pioneer in the sale of top-end fashion and luxury goods on the internet.

The Armani online flagship store, Armani.com, was designed and is managed by YNAP, now owned by Cartier maker Richemont “I am honoured to unite today with Giorgio Armani and its board and I look forward to what we will achieve together in the future”, Marchetti said on Instagram.