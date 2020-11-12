Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Middle East & Africa

Armenia says its airspace is open for civil aircraft

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

YEREVAN (Reuters) - Armenia’s airspace remains open for civil aircraft, the country’s Civil Aviation Committee head said on Thursday.

Tatevik Revazyan denied an earlier report by Russia’s Interfax news agency that Armenia had declared a no-fly zone over its territory and that of Nagorno-Karabakh, the enclave that has seen weeks of fighting between Azeri forces and ethnic Armenians.

Reporting by Nvard Hovhannisyan; Writing by Margarita Antidze; Editing by Gareth Jones

