Ten Azeri civilians killed since start of Nagorno-Karabakh fighting - Ifax cites Azeri president

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev said on Tuesday that 10 Azeri civilians had been killed since fighting with Armenian forces began on Sunday over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, the Interfax news agency reported.
Armenian and Azeri forces have accused each other of firing at border positions and civilian settlements in Nagorno-Karabakh, in some of the worst fighting since the 1990s.
Reporting by Maxim Rodionov; Writing by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber; Editing by Gareth Jones
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.