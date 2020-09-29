Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Middle East & Africa

Ten Azeri civilians killed since start of Nagorno-Karabakh fighting - Ifax cites Azeri president

By Reuters Staff

FILE PHOTO: Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev speaks to Chinese President Xi Jinping during a meeting at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, April 24, 2019. Fred Dufour/Pool via REUTERS

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev said on Tuesday that 10 Azeri civilians had been killed since fighting with Armenian forces began on Sunday over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, the Interfax news agency reported.

Armenian and Azeri forces have accused each other of firing at border positions and civilian settlements in Nagorno-Karabakh, in some of the worst fighting since the 1990s.

Reporting by Maxim Rodionov; Writing by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber; Editing by Gareth Jones

