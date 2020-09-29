Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Middle East & Africa

Azeri forces fire at Armenian military unit far from Nagorno-Karabakh - Armenia

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

YEREVAN (Reuters) - Azeri armed forces opened fire on an Armenian military unit in the border town of Vardenis, and miles away from a breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region which has been the focus of clashes in the past few days, the Armenian defence ministry said.

A civilian bus was set on fire after being hit by an Azeri unmanned drone, it said in a statement.

Separately, Armenia denied an earlier report by Azerbaijan’s defence ministry that the Armenian army had shelled the Dashkesan region on the border between the two countries.

Reporting by Nvard Hovhannisyan; writing by Margarita Antidze; editing by Gareth Jones

