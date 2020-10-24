Number of Armenian troops killed in Karabakh conflict rises by 36 to 963: Ifax

Smoke rises as targets are hit by shelling during the fighting over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh near the city of Terter, Azerbaijan October 23, 2020. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The defence ministry of Nagorno-Karabakh said on Saturday that the number of Armenian troops killed in the latest conflict in the region that began on Sept. 27 had risen by 36 to 963, the Interfax news agency reported.

The collapse of two Russia-brokered ceasefires has dimmed hopes for a quick end to fighting in Nagorno-Karabakh, a breakaway territory in Azerbaijan controlled by ethnic Armenians.