China says hopes Armenia, Azerbaijan resolve differences via talks

BEIJING, Sept 28 (Reuters) - China’s Foreign Ministry said on Monday it hoped Armenia and Azerbaijan, who are involved in the heaviest clashes between the two former Soviet Republics since 2016, could resolve their differences through dialogue and hoped for calm and restraint.

Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin told reporters in Beijing that maintaining regional peace and stability was in the interests of all parties. (Reporting by Cate Cadell; Writing by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Toby Chopra)