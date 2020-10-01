Azeri central bank plans no new steps to support its currency amid military conflict

BAKU (Reuters) - The Azeri central bank said on Thursday it was not planning additional measures to support the manat as the currency was comfortably supported by the national oil fund despite a military flare-up over Nagorno-Karabakh.

Heavy fighting over the breakaway region broke out in late September, sending ripples across Russian and Turkish financial markets, but causing a little impact on the national currency of Armenia and no impact on the currency of Azerbaijan.

“The central bank of Azerbaijan is not carrying out and is not planning to carry out additional measures on the currency market to support the manat rate,” the bank told Reuters.

Azerbaijan's manat AZN= has been largely unchanged at around 1.7 versus the U.S. dollar since 2017, the year when the central bank de facto let it float freely, delegating the role of pillaring its currency to Sofaz, the state oil fund.

Sofaz was set up to accumulate petrodollars from exports and support the economy of Azerbaijan, a South Caucasus country of about 10 million people. Its monthly sales of foreign currency on the market proved to be sufficient to keep the manat steady in the past.

Gold and foreign currency reserves of the Azeri central bank stood at $6.49 billion as of Sept. 30, far below Sofaz’s coffers, which stood at $43.2 billion as of July 1.

Sofaz told Reuters it sells as much FX as needed to support the manat, having sold $606 million worth of forex in September, up from $478 million in August.

The manat's behaviour contrasts with that of its neighbours. The Turkish lira TRY= hit an all-time low and the Russian rouble slid to its weakest since March against the dollar RUB= on concerns about the implications of the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh, which is inside Azerbaijan but is run by ethnic Armenians.

In Armenia, its dram AMD= eased to 485.6 against the greenback on Thursday from around 483 seen before the clashes but was firmer than levels of 500 seen when the COVID-19 crisis hit it in March.

Armenia’s central bank, which had $2.66 billion in its international reserves as of August, did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comment.