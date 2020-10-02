France's Macron proposes new talks on Nagorno-Karabakh

French President Emmanuel Macron wears a mask as he arrives at 'la Maison des habitants' (MDH) to meet and have lunch with young representatives of the MDH in Les Mureaux, near Paris, France October 2, 2020. Ludovic Marin/Pool via REUTERS

PARIS (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron said in a statement he had spoken on the phone successively with the prime minister of Armenia and the president of Azerbaijan about the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh and had proposed a new method to restart talks within the Minsk group.

Macron said work would start from Friday evening, as he upped his efforts to broker mediation in his role as co-chair of the OSCE Minsk group.

He also reiterated his call for a ceasefire.