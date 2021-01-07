French President had further contact with Armenia PM over French aid measures

FILE PHOTO: French President Emmanuel Macron attends a meeting during a visit at the headquarters of the local CAF (French family allowance public services) in Tours, France January 5, 2021, to promote a reform which ensures alimony payment by the state in the event of unpaid bills. Loic Venance/Pool via REUTERS

PARIS (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron held a further telephone call yesterday with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan to highlight France’s plans to help Armenia with humanitarian aid, said Macron’s office on Thursday.

Macron also reiterated his determination to find a political solution for the region, which was hit last year by military clashes between Armenia and Azerbaijan over the Nagorno-Karabakh enclave, which ended with a Russian-brokered truce and big territorial gains for Azerbaijan.