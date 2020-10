FILE PHOTO: Members of the Armenian community take part in a protest against Azerbaijan, in Athens, Greece, September 30, 2020 REUTERS/Costas Baltas

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greece has recalled its ambassador to Azerbaijan after what it said were ‘unfounded and offensive’ claims by the Azeri government that Greece tolerated militants on its soil, Athens said on Wednesday.

The Greek foreign ministry said it had filed a protest with the ambassador of Azerbaijan to Greece. The Greek ambassador to Azerbaijan had been recalled to Athens for consultations, it said.