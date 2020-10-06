Iran Rouhani urges regional peace in talk with Azerbaijan's Aliyev

FILE PHOTO: Iranian President Hassan Rouhani speaks at a news conference on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, U.S., September 26, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid

DUBAI (Reuters) - Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani told his Azeri counterpart Ilham Aliyev by telephone on Tuesday that Tehran valued regional peace and supported preserving the territorial integrity of neighbours, an Iranian government webiste reported.

“The issue of peace in the region is very important and, of course, the territorial integrity of our neighbours also has great importance to us,” Rouhani was quoted as telling Aliyev bY the Dolat website.