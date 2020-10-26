Azerbaijan says Armenian forces violate ceasefire, Nagorno-Karabakh denies

BAKU/YEREVAN (Reuters) - Azerbaijan’s defence ministry said on Monday that Armenian forces violated a ceasefire agreed on Sunday and shelled villages in Terter and Lachin regions.
Nagorno-Karabakh defence ministry said it was “misinformation” and said that Azeri forces had launched a missile attack on Armenian military positions on the north-eastern side on the line of contact.
