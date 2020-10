FILE PHOTO: Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan greets reservists at the Defence Ministry's base before their departure for the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh in Yerevan, Armenia, October 16, 2020. Armenian Prime Minister Press Service/Tigran Mehrabyan/PAN Photo via REUTERS /File Photo

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on Wednesday there was no diplomatic solution to the Nagorno-Karakbakh conflict at this stage.

“Everything that is diplomatically acceptable to the Armenian side ... is not acceptable to Azerbaijan anymore,” Pashinyan said.