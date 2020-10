YEREVAN (Reuters) - The defence ministry of the Nagorno-Karabakh region said on Wednesday it had recorded another 62 casualties among its military, pushing the total to 834 since fighting with Azerbaijan’s forces erupted on Sept. 27.

Reporting by Nvard Hovnahhisyan; Writing by Margarita Antidze; Editing by Kevin Liffey