Middle East & Africa

Azerbaijan confirms foreign minister to join Moscow talks on Friday

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BAKU (Reuters) - Azerbaijan confirmed that Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov will take part in talks in Moscow on Friday, as Azeri and ethnic Armenian forces clashed again over Nagorno-Karabakh.

With Russian President Vladimir Putin calling for a halt to military actions in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, the Kremlin extended the invitation to Bayramov and his Armenian counterpart Zohrab Mnatsakanyan on Friday.

Reporting by Nailia Bagirova; Writing by Alexander Marrow; editing by John Stonestreet

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

