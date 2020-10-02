Nagorno-Karabakh defence ministry reports 54 more military casualties: Ifax

A car, which locals said was damaged during a recent shelling by Azeri forces, is pictured at the settlement of Ivanyan (Khojaly) in the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh October 1, 2020. Vahram Baghdasaryan/Photolure via REUTERS

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The defence ministry of the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh reported 54 more military casualties on Friday, bringing the death toll to 158, Russia’s Interfax news agency said in a report.

Fighting broke out on Sunday between Azerbaijan and ethnic Armenian forces in the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh -- which is part of Azerbaijan but run by its mostly ethnic Armenian inhabitants -- and has reached its most serious level since a war in the 1990s.