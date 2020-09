MOSCOW (Reuters) - Azeri state energy company SOCAR said on Tuesday the country’s oil infrastructure was being guarded by the army amid fighting with ethnic Armenian forces over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, Interfax news agency reported.

