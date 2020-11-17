Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Middle East & Africa

Pompeo welcomes Nagorno-Karabakh ceasefire, urges for political solution

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Tuesday said the United States welcomed the ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh, but urged the warring sides, Armenia and Azerbaijan, to move ahead in pursuing a lasting political solution to the conflict.

The ceasefire signed by leaders of Armenia, Azerbaijan and Russia on Nov. 10 halted military action in and around Nagorno-Karabakh, an enclave internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan but populated by ethnic Armenians. Some 2,000 Russian peacekeeping troops are being deployed to the region.

Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk; editing by Jonathan Oatis

