Middle East & Africa

Putin says Russian peace keepers to be deployed in Nagorno-Karabakh

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a statement on Tuesday that Russian peace keepers will be deployed along the front line in Nagorno-Karabakh following an agreement to stop military conflict between Armenian and Azerbaijan’s forces.

He said he hoped the agreements “will set up necessary conditions for long-lasting and full-scale settlement of the crisis over Nagorno-Karabakh”.

Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Chris Reese

