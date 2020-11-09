Putin says Russian peace keepers to be deployed in Nagorno-Karabakh

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a statement on Tuesday that Russian peace keepers will be deployed along the front line in Nagorno-Karabakh following an agreement to stop military conflict between Armenian and Azerbaijan’s forces.
He said he hoped the agreements “will set up necessary conditions for long-lasting and full-scale settlement of the crisis over Nagorno-Karabakh”.
Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Chris Reese
