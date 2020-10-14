Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Middle East & Africa

Russian defence minister urges Armenia, Azerbaijan to respect Nagorno-Karabakh truce

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu urged Armenia and Azerbaijan to observe a ceasefire in the Nagorno-Karabakh region in a telephone call with his counterparts from those countries, the Russian Defence Ministry said on Wednesday.

Since coming into force on Saturday, a Russian-brokered truce has frayed, with both sides accusing each other of grave violations and attacks on civilians.

Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Writing by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber; Editing by Andrew Heavens

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

