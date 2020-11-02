Russia's Putin discussed Karabakh conflict separately with Armenian PM, Azeri president

FILE PHOTO: Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a session of the VTB Capital Investment Forum "Russia Calling!" via a video conference call at the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence outside Moscow, Russia October 29, 2020. Sputnik/Alexey Nikolsky/Kremlin via REUTERS

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s President Vladimir Putin discussed the Nagorno-Karabakh military conflict in phone calls with Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Nov. 1 and with Azeri President Ilham Aliyev on Nov. 2, the Kremlin said on Monday.

“The issues of settling the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict have been discussed in detail,” the Kremlin said in a statement without elaborating.

The talks took place as fierce battles continued along the front line of a conflict that has killed at least 1,000 people, and possibly many more.

Nagorno-Karabakh is internationally recognised as part of Azerbaijan but is populated and controlled by ethnic Armenians.