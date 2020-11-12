U.S., French diplomats expected in Moscow for Karabakh talks - Russia

MOSCOW, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Thursday diplomats from France and the United States were expected in Moscow soon to discuss the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

Russia has brokered a ceasefire that secured territorial advances for Azerbaijan in Nagorno-Karabakh, where Azeri troops have been battling ethnic Armenian forces over the past six weeks. The accord has triggered demands in Armenia for the resignation of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Writing by Alexander Marrow Editing by Gareth Jones)