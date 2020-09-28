Azerbaijan denies Turkey sent it fighters from Syria amid Karabakh fighting

A still image from a video released by the Armenian Defence Ministry shows what is said to be Azerbaijani tanks and service members during at attack in the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, in this still image from footage released September 27, 2020. Defence Ministry of Armenia/Handout via REUTERS

BAKU (Reuters) - An aide to Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev denied on Monday that Turkey had sent fighters from Syria to Azerbaijan amid fighting over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh.

Armenia’s ambassador to Russia said earlier that Turkey had sent around 4,000 fighters from northern Syria to Azerbaijan and that they were taking part in the fighting, the Interfax and RIA news agencies reported.

“Rumours of militants from Syria allegedly being redeployed to Azerbaijan is another provocation by the Armenian side and complete nonsense,” said the aide, Khikmet Gadzhiev.