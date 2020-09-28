Turkey's Erdogan says Armenia must withdraw from Azeri lands it is occupying

FILE PHOTO: Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan talks to media after attending Friday prayers at Hagia Sophia Grand Mosque in Istanbul, Turkey August 7, 2020. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday Armenia must immediately withdraw from Azeri lands which it is occupying and that it was time to end the crisis in Nagorno-Karabakh, a breakaway region inside Azerbaijan run by ethnic Armenians.

At least 21 people were killed on Monday in a second day of heavy clashes between Armenia and Azerbaijan over Nagorno-Karabakh that reportedly involved air power, missiles and heavy armour. Erdogan was making a speech in Istanbul.