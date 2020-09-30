Azerbaijan President Aliyev thanks Turkey's Erdogan for support

FILE PHOTO: Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev speaks to Chinese President Xi Jinping during a meeting at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, April 24, 2019. Fred Dufour/Pool via REUTERS

BAKU (Reuters) - Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev thanked Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan for his support on Wednesday, as fighting between Azerbaijan and ethnic Armenian forces entered a fourth day around the Nagorno-Karabakh enclave.

Erdogan said on Monday that Azerbaijan must take matters into its own hands and that Turkey would stand “with all its resources and heart” behind Baku.

Aliyev said Pakistan, Afghanistan and Turkey had all demonstrated support, but added that Azerbaijan’s army did not need external help.