Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a session of the VTB Capital Investment Forum "Russia Calling!" via a video conference call at the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence outside Moscow, Russia October 29, 2020. Sputnik/Alexey Nikolsky/Kremlin via REUTERS

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s President Vladimir Putin called on Thursday for an immediate ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh and peace talks that would review proposals from many countries including Turkey.