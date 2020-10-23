Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Middle East & Africa

Turkey's Erdogan hopes to work with Russia in Nagorno-Karabakh solution

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan meets with Armenian Patriarch Sahak Masalyan after attending funeral ceremony of AK Party's Armenian lawmaker Markar Esayan in Istanbul, Turkey, October 22, 2020. Murat Cetinmuhurdar/Presidential Press Office/Handout via REUTERS

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkey has as much right to be in the solution of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict as Russia, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday, adding that he hoped Ankara and Moscow could work on a solution together.

Speaking to reporters, Erdogan also said Azerbaijan had a righteous demand that Turkey be included in the negotiations. World powers want to prevent the fighting sparking a wider war that draws in Turkey and Russia.

Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Writing by Ezgi Erkoyun; Editing by Ece Toksabay

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up