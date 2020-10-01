Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing

Erdogan cool to U.S., Russia, France ceasefire effort in Nagorno-Karabakh

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday it was unacceptable that the United States, Russia and France were involved in a search for a ceasefire in a disputed Caucasus region given they neglected problems there for some 30 years.

Erdogan also repeated that Armenia must withdraw from Nagorno-Karabakh if there is to be lasting peace in the region where Azerbaijan and ethnic Armenian forces have clashed for five days.

Russia, the United States and France were drafting a joint statement about the fighting on Thursday, the Interfax agency cited the Kremlin as saying.

Reporting by Daren Butler and Ezgi Erkoyun; Editing by Jonathan Spicer

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up