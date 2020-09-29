Turkey denies claim that it shot down an Armenian warplane

ISTANBUL, Sept 29 (Reuters) - The claim by an Armenian official that Turkey shot down an Armenian fighter jet is “absolutely untrue”, Turkey’s communications director Fahrettin Altun said on Tuesday.

“Armenia should withdraw from the territories under its occupation instead of resorting to cheap propaganda tricks,” Altun said, after an Armenian defence ministry spokeswoman said a Turkish F-16 jet shot down an Armenian warplane. (Reporting by Daren Butler Editing by Dominic Evans)