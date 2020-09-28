Azerbaijan declares partial military mobilisation - president's decree

BAKU/YEREVAN, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Azerbaijan declared a partial military mobilisation on Monday following clashes with Armenian forces over the Nagorno-Karabakh region.

Azeri President Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on mobilisation on the second day of clashes which the two sides, which fought a war over Nagorno-Karabakh in the 1990s, blame on each other and in which both have reported fatalities.

Armenia and Nagorno-Karabakh, a breakaway region that is inside Azerbaijan but run by ethnic Armenians, declared martial law and mobilised their male populations on Sunday. (Reporting by Nailia Bagirova; Writing by Margarita Antidze; Editing by Catherine Evans)