May 3, 2018 / 11:24 AM / in 2 hours

Policeman hurt in shooting in bank in Armenia- Russia's RIA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, May 3 (Reuters) - A policeman was hurt in a shooting incident in a bank in Armenia, Russia’s state news agency RIA reported on Thursday, citing an Armenian police official.

“Policemen were fired at, there is an injured officer,” Ashot Agaronyan, a police official, said, according to RIA.

The location of the bank where the shooting took place was unclear. The incident coincides with increased tensions in the ex-Soviet republic after weeks of street protests against the government that prompted the resignation of the prime minister.

Reporting by Maria Kiselyova Writing by Maria Tsvetkova Editing by Gareth Jones

