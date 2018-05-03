Policeman hurt in shooting in bank in Armenia- Russia's RIA

MOSCOW, May 3 (Reuters) - A policeman was hurt in a shooting incident in a bank in Armenia, Russia’s state news agency RIA reported on Thursday, citing an Armenian police official.

“Policemen were fired at, there is an injured officer,” Ashot Agaronyan, a police official, said, according to RIA.

The location of the bank where the shooting took place was unclear. The incident coincides with increased tensions in the ex-Soviet republic after weeks of street protests against the government that prompted the resignation of the prime minister.