April 23, 2018 / 8:32 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

Armenia dollar bonds slip after police detain opposition leaders

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 23 (Reuters) - Armenia’s dollar bonds traded at their lowest in at least 10 months on Monday after police detained three opposition leaders and nearly 200 protesters after demonstrations called on newly appointed Prime Minister Serzh Sarksyan to quit.

The 2020 bond fell 0.13 cents to 102.185 cents, its lowest level since December 2016, according to Thomson Reuters data. The 2025 issue slipped 0.23 cents to a ten-month low of 108.225 cents.

Protesters accuse Sarksyan, 63, of clinging to power after parliament made him prime minister this month following a 10-year stint as president. In the biggest political crisis in a decade, tens of thousands of his opponents have marched through the capital Yerevan, blocking streets and staging sit-ins. (Reporting by Karin Strohecker; editing by Sujata Rao)

