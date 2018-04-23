Armenia 2025 dollar bond drops to one-year low on PM resigning

LONDON, April 23 (Reuters) - Armenia’s 2025 dollar-denominated bond fell 0.83 cents on Monday after the country’s newly-appointed prime minister Serzh Sarksyan said he would resign following protests.

The issue fell to 107.656 cents - its lowest level since April last year, according to Thomson Reuters data.

The country’s external bonds had already come under pressure in early trading after police detained three opposition leaders and nearly 200 protesters following demonstrations on Sunday. (Reporting by Karin Strohecker, editing by Claire Milhench)