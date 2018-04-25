FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 25, 2018 / 10:28 AM / Updated an hour ago

Armenian protest leader says supporters block border customs post - TV feed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

YEREVAN, April 25 (Reuters) - Armenian protest leader Nikol Pashinyan said on Wednesday that supporters demonstrating against the country’s ruling elite had blocked a customs post at the border with neighbouring Georgia.

Pashinyan made the comments at a rally in the capital Yerevan, an online feed of the event showed.

Police were closely monitoring the protests on Wednesday as the acting prime minister suggested new parliamentary elections to defuse the political crisis.

Reporting by Hasmik Mkrtchyan Editing by Andrew Osborn

