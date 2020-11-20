Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Armenian defence minister tenders resignation, says Aravot daily

By Reuters Staff

YEREVAN (Reuters) - Armenian Defence Minister Davit Tonoyan has tendered his resignation, the Aravot daily reported on Friday.

Tonoyan has held the position since May 2018.

The government of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has come under pressure to quit, with thousands of demonstrators demanding he go following the signing of a ceasefire that secured territorial advances for Azerbaijan in Nagorno-Karabakh after six weeks of fighting.

Reporting by Nvard Hovhannisyan; Writing by Alexander Marrow; Editing by Hugh Lawson

