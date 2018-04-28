FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
DetainedInMyanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
April 28, 2018 / 3:10 PM / Updated an hour ago

Armenia's ruling party says will not nominate candidate for PM

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

YEREVAN, April 28 (Reuters) - Armenia’s ruling party will not put forward any candidate to become the country’s next prime minister to avoid stoking tensions, its spokesman, Eduard Sharmazanov, told reporters on Saturday.

Armenia, a close ally of Russia, has been rocked by two weeks of anti-government protests which led on Monday to the resignation of Serzh Sarksyan as prime minister. Sarksyan had previously been president for a decade.

The South Caucasus nation’s parliament is due to pick a new prime minister on May 1. So far, only Armenian opposition leader Nikol Pashinyan, who has led the street protests, has been nominated to the post. (Reporting by Hasmik Mkrtchyan; writing by Polina Devitt; editing by Andrew Osborn)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.