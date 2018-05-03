FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 3, 2018 / 10:19 AM / Updated an hour ago

Armenia to get new PM on May 8 after weeks of turmoil, says ruling party

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

YEREVAN, May 3 (Reuters) - The head of Armenia’s ruling party in parliament said on Thursday that the country would get a new prime minister on May 8 because his party was ready to support whoever enjoyed the backing of one third of lawmakers in a vote on that date.

Vahram Baghdasaryan, the head of the Republican Party in parliament, was speaking after holding talks with lawmaker Nikol Pashinyan who has led weeks of protests against the country’s ruling elite and wants to become prime minister.

Baghdasaryan told Reuters that his party would support anyone on May 8, including Pashinyan, if they enjoyed the backing of one third of lawmakers. (Reporting by Hasmik Mkrtchyan Writing by Maria Tsvetkova Editing by Andrew Osborn)

