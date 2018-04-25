Armenian opposition bloc to nominate protest leader Pashinyan as PM

YEREVAN, April 25 (Reuters) - Armenia’s opposition bloc said on Wednesday it would nominate protest opposition leader, Nikol Pashinyan, to be the country’s next prime minister, one of its members, Edmon Marukyan, told Reuters.

“Pashinyan has the people’s trust. I don’t think there will be any problems, and taking this situation into account, lawmakers will vote for his candidacy,” he said.

Marukyan spoke after police took up positions in the centre of the Armenian capital as tens of thousands of people protested against the ruling elite. (Reporting by Hasmik Mkrtchyan; writing by Polina Devitt; editing by Andrew Osborn)